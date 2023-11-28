Alleviating foot discomfort following an exhaustive day of sightseeing

Refer to these remedial measures and suggestions to alleviate sore feet while you are travelling. Picture Shutterstock

Foot discomfort can swiftly transform an otherwise delightful sightseeing excursion into a taxing ordeal. While the allure of stylish footwear might be tempting, the reality of travel necessitates prioritising comfort over aesthetics.



Should the strain of extensive exploration leave your feet aching, refer to these remedial measures and suggestions to alleviate sore feet while you continue your adventurous journey.

Tips for easing foot discomfort during travels

Below are some tips to help you alleviate foot discomfort during your travels:

Select footwear tailored to your planned activities

The importance of sturdy and proper footwear cannot be overstated when it comes to easing foot discomfort. Opt for shoes or sandals that resist bending in the middle and twisting like a wet cloth; these characteristics indicate stability essential to support your feet. You can verify their sturdiness by following the shoe stability test demonstrated in our video guide.

Be sure to limit your usage of flip-flops to beach settings only, as prolonged use can exacerbate foot discomfort and potentially contribute to chronic conditions. Instead, sandals featuring supportive arches and securing straps are a more comfortable and healthier option.

Flat shoes, including ballet flats, should preferably be reserved for casual wear due to their lack of sufficient support. For specialised activities such as hiking or tennis, it is crucial to equip your feet with appropriate hiking boots or tennis shoes, respectively, suited for the specific terrain or sport. This proactive selection of footwear can significantly minimise foot discomfort during your travels.

Opt for suitable sock selection

Choosing appropriate socks is just as crucial as selecting the right shoes. Rather than opting for cotton socks, consider those made from synthetic fibres or wool. These materials are excellent in moisture management, reducing friction and potential blisters while also countering unpleasant odours.

To further alleviate fatigue and discomfort, consider investing in compression stockings. While the term may evoke images of elderly individuals nestled in rocking chairs, today's reality paints a different picture.

These specially designed socks are not only beneficial for individuals who spend prolonged periods on their feet, such as nurses, but are also favoured by athletes aiming to enhance their performance. Modern compression stockings blend functionality with style, offering a practical solution for foot discomfort while sightseeing.

Equip yourself with a foot-care emergency kit

Regardless of meticulous travel preparations and foot-care measures, it's judicious to carry a foot-care emergency kit. This kit should encompass adhesive strips for minor abrasions, blister pads or medical tape for blister management, antiseptic ointment, an emery board for refining coarse nail corners, tweezers and nail cutters, sunscreen to protect from harmful UV rays, and cooling aloe vera for sunburn relief.

Consider utilising over-the-counter orthotics

Frequent travellers often find themselves on their feet for extended periods, which can compound stress and discomfort. One practical solution to this issue is the use of over-the-counter orthotic inserts. These are readily available and can significantly enhance the support structure within your shoes.

Tourists frequently rely on sneakers as their go-to footwear due to their comfort and versatility. While sneakers can indeed be supportive, the default inserts they come with often fall short in terms of providing optimal foot support. These inserts are typically flat and do little to cater to the individual contours and arches of your feet.

Replacing these standard inserts with orthotic versions can make a world of difference in terms of comfort and foot health. They can help distribute weight more evenly across the foot, relieving pressure points, and can also provide additional arch support, which is particularly beneficial for those with high arches or flat feet.

Don't forget your podiatrist

The Feet People, an Australian podiatrist association, suggests that one in every five individuals experiences foot pain daily. Therefore, if you frequently travel or engage in strenuous activities such as sightseeing, it's essential to prioritise your foot health and seek professional care when necessary.

A podiatrist can assess your feet and address any underlying issues that may contribute to discomfort or pain. They can also provide customised recommendations and treatments to help alleviate foot discomfort while you continue your travels.

Conclusion