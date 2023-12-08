With Christmas rapidly approaching, things are getting set to sparkle with the annual Twilight Christmas Gloucester event to be held on Friday, December 15.
Kicking off at 5.30pm, the evening will include live music, market stalls, horse and carriage rides, late night shopping, lighting of the town Christmas tree, and a street parade complete with marching band.
At 6.30pm the parade, led by the Hunter School of Performing Arts Marching Show Band and including representatives from NSW Police, SES, RFS, plus members of the area's various sporting clubs and community organisations.
Also taking part of the parade will be the classic car club with a motorcade of historical vehicles, plus a collection of tractors ranging from state of the art to smaller vintage models.
At 7pm the lighting of the Christmas tree will take place, with the marching band scheduled to perform a concert at 7.30pm in Billabong Park.
Also taking place in in Billabong Park will be the twilight markets, operating from 5.30pm until 9:30pm and offering a variety of Christmas shopping options provided by local stall holders and artisans.
The markets continue until about 9:30 and people can shop in the main street, get food from the main street or the markets, it's just a really chilled night- Gloucester Business Chamber president, Matt Clinch
The prize for best local business window and lights display will be announced, with the winner to receive a perpetual trophy and a small prize.
Further adding to the twilight markets experience will be a performance by talented local musician, Shania Bonita.
In addition to providing a fun community event leading up to Christmas, the event also supplies a considerable economic boost for the town, with visitors travelling from beyond the Mid Coast region to experience the festival atmosphere.
"We get people from Newcastle coming up, and people come over from Armidale as well as Taree and other places in the region," Gloucester Business Chamber president, Matt Clinch said.
"We easily attract 2000 people for this one, so that's a lot of people to have in town."
Visitors will have plenty of choice for Christmas shopping with late night trading from local stores in addition to an expected 65 market stalls operating out of Billabong Park.
