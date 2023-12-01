GLOUCESTER women golfers had another round of the Summer Competition with a stableford event over 12 holes.
The course was green and lush so there was not much run, while bunkers were out of play after the rain on Monday.
Good conditions showed in the scores with the winner, Elaine Murray, having a great round of 27 stableford points. Balls went to Myrelle Fraser (25 points), Jill Carson (24 points), Lesly Harrison (23 points) and Debbie Sate (22 points) on a countback.
Nearest the pin on 4/13th was won by Myrelle Fraser, and on the 6th hole by Pat Burrows.
The summer competition continues next week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.