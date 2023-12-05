Church Street is set to undergo a significant makeover.
The upgrade works planned for Church Street, between Phillip Street and Hume Street, will see improvements to drainage efficiency, removal of gutter bridges, rehabilitated road pavement, new asphalt surface and linemarking.
On Tuesday, December 5, federal Member for Lyne, David Gillespie made the announcement of $1.5 million funding to MidCoast Council for the project.
"This is a busy area through town and I know local motorists will certainly welcome this investment," Dr Gillespie said.
MidCoast Council director of infrastructure and engineering services Robert Scott said with the support of the Australian government, the council looks forward to delivering the project which will enhance safety for motorists and pedestrians.
The funding announced by Dr Gillespie comes from Round 4B of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program. Funding of $1.1 million towards Manning Street in Taree was also announced.
