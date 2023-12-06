Keep children safe online these school holidays

The biggest school holiday time of the year is almost upon us and is an opportunity for kids to relax after the school year.
Unfortunately, it's also an opportunity for sexual predators who know children will be spending more time online, potentially unsupervised.
Predators are increasingly gaining access to children online through popular apps, games, and social media sites to solicit sexual images or video, or harm them physically. Extremists are also using online games to recruit children.
Crime Stoppers, NSW Police Force, eSafety Commissioner and the Australian Federal Police-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation are joining forces this holiday season to raise awareness of the safety risks facing young people online.
"The campaign will focus on the online space in two key areas. Firstly, prepare parents and help them better manage their children's online presence and safety. Secondly to educate teens around sextortion - how to avoid it and what to do if they fall victim to a predator," Crime Stoppers CEO, Mr Peter Price AM said.
"We are imploring parents to be even more attentive. Protecting our most vulnerable is a priority. Young or old."
According to the Mind the Gap Research undertaken by eSafety, there are significant gaps in parents' awareness. The research showed 55 per cent of children communicated with someone they first met online yet only 34 per cent of parents were aware.
The message to parents is not everyone your child meets online is who they say they are. As a parent there are signs you can watch for like your child becomes vague or secretive about what they're doing online, they become quieter or more withdrawn, they avoid their phone or other devices and seem anxious when near them.
Communication and education are so important when it comes to online predators. From an early age you can let your child know if anyone asks for a photo of them without clothes on, they should tell you straight away so you can help them.
"The best way to prevent your child from being groomed is to be a regular, active participant in their online and offline lives. Set family rules together, including which devices and apps can be used, when and for how long," eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said.
"Ensure devices are used in open areas of the home, rather than in the bathroom or bedroom, so you're generally aware of what they're doing online. Most importantly, co-play and co-view, particularly through interactive online games with strangers."
The number one step for parents and carers is to provide a safe space for their child or teen, so they know they will not be in trouble for seeking help.
If you see or suspect something related to online child sexual abuse it should be reported immediately so action can be taken.
For more information and tips, here are some helpful links:
