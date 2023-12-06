Golf's loss is art's gain as Fred Bullen foregoes the clubs for the brushes

When Fred Bullen retired, it was thought he would take up golf to keep himself occupied.
But when the man who describes himself as being without "a single sporting bone" in his body enrolled in an art class instead of hitting the fairways, he discovered a talent just waiting to tee off.
After 14 years on the brushes, Fred has since established himself as an artist of considerable note, as evidenced by his exhibition As I See It, on show at Gloucester Gallery from December 7 to 31.
The exhibition comprises 30 works ranging from landscapes to abstract realism in a show the artist describes as "eclectic".
"I paint normally with just acrylics, but I also do what I call 'two and a half D', or 'almost 3D', work where I carve the underlying media and then paint over the top of it," Fred said.
"It's a little bit 'off the page' you might say."
Fred and his wife, Patrice moved to the Mid Coast region about 15 years ago following his retirement, the couple settling in Tallwoods in the Hallidays Point area. Prior to retirement, Fred had a career in drafting, engineering, power station construction and most recently, in quality assurance in the personnel industry.
I often found myself conflicted by the reality versus what I want to produce, which is something more imaginative- Artist, Fred Bullen
Coming from an employment background characterised by mathematical precision, there remains a touch of the engineer throughout Fred's work.
However, it is something that he has repurposed to be more in line with his creative vision.
"Being a draftsman and knowing perspective and all that sort of thing, I often found myself conflicted by the reality versus what I want to produce, which is something more imaginative," Fred said.
"But I've managed to overcome that."
Which is not to say that all the laws of physics have been abandoned in a creative free-for-all. Rather, many of his creations conjure a controlled distortion of reality, coaxing an emotional response while referencing the work's original subject matter.
"With my paintings, anything tending towards the abstract, you should still be able to recognise what was in real life.
"It's designed to evoke a heartfelt memory or take you back to where you were in your childhood."
Looking at Fred's vivid creations, one has to think that golf never really did stand a chance.
As I See It, is on show at Gloucester Gallery from December 7 to 31.
