Will building a patio add value to a home in Sydney?

Here are some points to keep in mind when building a patio for your Sydney home. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Apollo Patio Builders.



In Sydney, adding a patio to your house is a terrific way to increase its value. With sunny weather all year round, locals in Sidney love spending time outdoors on their patio.

When selling your house, this additional living space can make all the difference. Homes with an extra factor are always sought after by potential buyers, and a patio may deliver just that. Having a patio adds more value to your home than just its monetary worth.

But before you start planning, there are some things to consider, so here are some points to keep in mind when building a patio for your Sydney home:

The benefits of building a patio for your home

Building a patio for your home comes with numerous benefits. It offers a warm area for unwinding and socialising, fostering an ambience that draws in a lot of prospective customers.

It is impossible to overstate how valuable patios are to a home's marketability. Homes with patios have a higher chance of being sold quickly than homes without outdoor living spaces.

Maintaining a patio effectively can also make your property last longer. It offers protection against elements such as rain and wind, reducing wear and tear on your home's exterior.

Understanding Sydney's climate and landscape

Sydney enjoys a humid subtropical climate characterised by hot summers and mild winters. Because of this climate, you may enjoy your patio all year long. Sydney, on the other hand, has a varied terrain that includes flatlands, hills, and coastal regions.

For homes in hilly areas, a raised patio could offer sweeping views. In contrast, properties in flat areas might benefit from a ground-level patio with lush gardens.

If you are unsure about the best patio design for your Sydney home, it is advisable to consult with a professional team such as Apollo patio builders in Sydney. Their expertise can help you make the most out of the unique climate and landscape of Sydney.

What materials should be used for a patio in Sydney homes?

When choosing materials for your patio in Sydney, durability and aesthetics should be your primary considerations. Natural stone is a preferred choice because of its durability and classic beauty. It requires little maintenance and is resistant to the variations in Sydney's climate.

Concrete is another excellent option due to its versatility and affordability. It can be stained, stamped, or engraved to create designs that match any home style. Finally, timber decks are a classic choice that adds warmth and a touch to your outdoor living space.

However, if your home is near the coast, consider using composite decking, as it is more resistant to the saline environment.

Tips on making the most of your patio space

Maximising your patio space can significantly enhance its appeal and usability, adding value to your Sydney home. Here are a few tips to help you make the most of your patio:

Consider its use

Before arranging your patio, consider how you plan on using the space. If you enjoy outdoor dining, ensure you have a comfortable dining set. If relaxation is your priority, consider adding a hammock or lounge chairs.

Incorporate greenery

Plants can transform your patio into a tranquil oasis, adding visual interest and a soothing atmosphere. Choose plants that thrive in Sydney's humid subtropical climate, such as ferns, palms, or succulents.

Use multi-functional furniture

Multi-functional furniture can maximise your space. Consider pieces that serve multiple purposes, like a bench offering seating and storage or a nesting table that can be tucked away when not used.

Add a focal point

A well-placed fire pit, water feature, or outdoor rug can serve as a focal point, drawing the eye and giving your patio a sense of design and structure.

Lighting

Good lighting can make your patio usable day and night. String lights, lanterns, or solar-powered garden lights can create a welcoming ambience after sunset.

How much value can a patio add to your home?

Adding a patio to your home can greatly boost its overall value. The precise amount can depend on factors such as the size of the patio, the quality of construction and materials, and the fact that potential homebuyers highly sought after outdoor living spaces like patios.

On average, homeowners can expect to regain around 12 per cent of their investment when they sell their home. However, it's important to remember that added value goes beyond monetary.

A patio's increased practicality and beauty can increase your home's attractiveness in the real estate market and promote its sale.

Final thoughts

Adding a patio to your home in Sidney can definitely increase its value. You may design an outdoor area that will be useful to both your present and future owner with careful planning and consideration of climate, landscape, and material selection.

Furthermore, investing in a patio for your Sydney home can be a proficient financial decision, but the value extends beyond the monetary. It's an investment in the general standard of your living environment as well as your lifestyle.

Improving your lifestyle and giving you a place to unwind, host guests, and take advantage of Sydney's pleasant weather are the immediate benefits. So, if you're considering adding value to your Sydney home, building a patio is definitely worth considering.