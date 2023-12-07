Three new exhibitions at Manning Regional Art Gallery

Three new exhibitions open at Manning Regional Art Gallery on Thursday, December 7.
Saltwater Freshwater Arts 2023 is a touring exhibition combining the biennial Saltwater Freshwater Aboriginal Art Award and contemporary cultural objects exhibition.
The exhibition started its journey on Gadigal land in Sydney. It opened at Boomalli Aboriginal Art Gallery with a diverse range of artwork and cultural objects.
This year's exhibition is curated by proud Wiradjuri woman, Catherine Croll. Catherine is an artist, curator, writer and lecturer in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies at TAFE NSW. She is also founding director of Cultural Partnerships Australia. Catherine has managed large international touring exhibitions and cultural exchange programs throughout the Asia Pacific.
"We are delighted to host the diverse artwork and stories of the Saltwater Freshwater Arts 2023," said Alex Mills, MidCoast Council's manager libraries, community and cultural services.
"Many of the works reflect the artists' personal journeys, connection to country, language, culture and family. Their works reflect their connections to the ancestral knowledge and lore passed down over millennia."
Saltwater Freshwater is supported by the NSW government through Create NSW.
Art After Brain Injury - Continuance: therapy: compulsion: is an exhibition that explores how artists see the world after brain injury. Featured artists have experienced different types of brain injuries resulting in mild to severe outcomes.
Art has provided a new or renewed sense of purpose in their lives. It is also a way of communicating how their world looks now which is often difficult to express in words.
Some of the artists use art as therapy, for others it's a compulsion or a continuance of practice. Each artist has a different perspective to life after their injury.
Artists include Djen Corben, Jamie Daddo, Peter Davidson, Jillian Oliver, Pia Mater, Scott Pollock and Mark Waller.
Mindscapes is an exhibition by Julienne Richardson.
Julienne's landscapes are distinctive and personal. Through her art, Julienne depicts the way she perceives the natural world around her. Her love for watercolours provides a dream-like quality to her work.
All three exhibitions will officially open on Saturday, December at 2pm. Everyone is welcome and entry is free.
The exhibitions will show until January 27, 2024.
For more information and future exhibitions, see mrag.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Exhibitions/Future-Exhibitions,
