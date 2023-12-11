Kids, win prizes in the Summer Reading Club

Everyone 17 years and under can join MidCoast Council Libraries Summer Reading Club and complete all the challenges to go in the draw to win fantastic prizes.
The Summer Reading Club is an annual event that encourages kids to read throughout the summer holidays. This year's theme is A Roomful of Stories.
Simply register online, then drop into your local MidCoast Council Library and grab a reading calendar, the challenges and challenges card to start your reading journey and fill up your reading log over the summer.
The event concludes with the Summer Reading Club party on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Forster Library in the Civic Centre.
Registrations close Saturday, January 20, 2024. All Summer Reading Club materials need to be completed and returned by January 27 for participants to receive an invitation to the Summer Reading Club party and to go into the draw for fantastic prizes. Register at library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events/Summer-Reading-Club.
You can borrow a huge range of books from MidCoast Council Libraries by signing up to become a member and gain access to books, e-books, audiobooks, e-mags, and even movies, TV and music through the libraries three apps: Libby, Borrow Box and Hoopla. These great free resources are a fantastic way to keep your kids entertained this summer and will give them the opportunity to fall in love with reading.
"Reading for pleasure has so many benefits for children including improved concentration, literacy skills, imagination, and creativity and will give them a hobby they can enjoy for the rest of their lives," said Alex Mills, MidCoast Council's manager libraries, community and cultural services.
The Summer Reading Club is brought to you by MidCoast Libraries and sponsored by Mission Australia, MidCoast 4 Kids and the Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation.
