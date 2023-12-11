Carols by candlelight presented by Gloucester combined churches

'Tis the season to be jolly and to join in for a singalong of some all-time favourite Christmas carols.
The combined churches of Gloucester are once again presenting an evening of Carols by Candlelight and they're inviting the community to join in the fun.
The annual event returns to the Gloucester Showground on Sunday, December 17, starting at 6.30pm, with singing to begin at 7.30pm.
Pastor Luke Hester will emcee the event which is expected to draw a crowd of about 100 people for what promises to be an evening of music and community togetherness.
"It's just a really good opportunity to come together and for all the people who go to the different churches and all the kids in the schools; the unity is really lovely," event organiser, Sally Martin said.
There will be a barbecue on the night and provisions will be made for disabled parking should anyone require that service.
Battery-operated glow in the dark candles and fluorescent bangles will be on sale to light up the crowd and add to the spectacle.
Carols by candlelight is one of several events produced by the combined churches of Gloucester - those being the Baptist, Anglican, Presbyterian, Uniting, Church on the Hill, and Family of Faith churches.
The location within the showground provides a natural amphitheatre, with people able make themselves comfortable on picnic blankets on the hill adjacent to the main ring, while a truck situated below them will act as a temporary stage for the evening.
Students from Gloucester High and Gloucester Public schools will perform on the evening in what should be a great night of communal singing.
Carols by Candlelight is happening at Gloucester Showground on Sunday December 17 from 6.30pm.
This is a free event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.