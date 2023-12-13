Three new police for Manning Great Lakes Area Command

Three new probationary constables have been allocated to the Manning Great Lakes Police Area Command.
The three are among 179 new probationary constables welcomed into to the NSW Police Force.
Class 360 attestated at the Goulburn Police Academy on Friday, December 8 and as of Monday, December 11 those new boots are on the ground at their new home stations.
These officers are now undertaking 12 months of on-the-job training.
They will undertake general duties police work and gain valuable experience working alongside their seasoned colleagues.
Class 360 is made up of students from diverse backgrounds including Lebanon, Iraq, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, Russia, Lithuania, South Africa, South Korea, Pakistan, Nepal and Hong Kong. Eight recruits are First Nations peoples.
"These officers have today embarked on a career that is unique and like no other, NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb said.
"This is not just a job; it's a calling. A calling to serve and protect, to uphold the values of justice and to make a positive impact on all of our communities."
"To the newest members of our organisation, I wish you all the best in your future endeavours with the NSW Police Force."
NSW Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said: "I wish every one of the 179 attesting officers a long, rich and rewarding career in the NSW Police Force.
"Each of these officers have displayed an unwavering commitment to make a difference to the people of NSW.
"Our state and the policing family is all the richer for it."
