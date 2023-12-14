Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Swimming Pool's future: your input matters

RK
By Rick Kernick
December 14 2023 - 12:00pm
MidCoast Council is currently seeking community feedback relating to the operating hours for Gloucester Swimming Pool.

