Gloucester Swimming Pool's future: your input matters

MidCoast Council is currently seeking community feedback relating to the operating hours for Gloucester Swimming Pool.
Following on from the recent pop-up meeting held on Monday, December 4, another meeting is scheduled to be held at Gloucester pool on Wednesday, January 17, from 11am to 2.30pm.
The issue has been the subject of widespread community backlash since first coming to light when the agenda for council's October ordinary meeting was uploaded to their website on Friday, October 20.
While no proposal has been put forward recommending closure of the pool, the possibility of changes to its operating hours have been a point of contention among residents, drawing criticism from many sections of the community.
One of the main issues stemming from the report prepared by RMP and Associates is the recommendation that the hydrotherapy pool be closed during the middle of the day, a suggestion subsequently dismissed by council.
According to Cr Katheryn Stinson, councillors chose to "note" the consultant's report but stopped short of providing a blanket endorsement of all its recommendations.
"With the recommendation with Gloucester pool for it to be closed during midday, we took that out, and there's quite a few other things we changed," Cr Stinson said.
"The purpose of the whole engagement strategy now for Gloucester is to make sure we've got the right operating times for what the community wants.
"If people don't want it to change, they just need to say (on the feedback survey) that they wish the hours to stay as they are."
Another recommendation of the report was for Gloucester pool to open and close when daylight saving begins and ends each season.
According to MidCoast Council's website, operating costs of all pools within the local government area totalled $2.55 million for the 2022/2023 swim season, with operating costs expected to increase by five per cent annually.
Of that figure, Gloucester pool accounts for $536,655 for the same time period, registering an annual deficit of $368,678. Any changes resulting from the survey will not come into effect before the 2024/25 season.
Residents can submit their feedback to council up until 4.30pm Sunday, February 4, 2024.
