Aussie Ark experiencing baby bonanza after winter breeding season

Aussie Ark is undergoing something of a baby boom following the breeding season of the winter months now producing a batch of joeys of different species.
Tasmanian devils, eastern quolls, long-nosed potoroos and rufous bettongs are among those to have reproduced.
The devil and eastern quoll are extinct on mainland Australia so to have their joeys skittering and skedaddling around the Ark is extra special.
Aussie Ark operations manager Dean Reid said some of the joeys being celebrated today have already touched the hearts of Aussie Ark donors and supporters, who have tracked their progress since their inception.
This includes devil joeys Sam and Messi, hand-raised by managing director Tim Faulkner, plus eastern quoll joeys Jessie and James, hand-raised by wildlife ranger Tyler Lowe.
There is rufous bettong baby Bonnie, hand-raised by Mr Reid himself, and super cute Pippin, the very first joey for potoroo Dandarah who is well known to visitors to the Ark.
"This is my favourite time of year," Mr Reid said.
"I've hand-raised dozens of joeys over my career and every species has different needs, each baby grows at a different rate.
They are simply cute at this age, but as adults, they are vitally important to our nation's environment, ecology- Aussie Ark operations manager, Dean Reid
"It's such a privilege to have this close contact with some of Australia's most endangered animals, and help them from birth to adulthood, and beyond."
The vast majority of joeys born at Aussie Ark are nurtured by their natural mothers in the Species Recovery Unit or in the "wild" ecosystem of the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.
The hand-raised joeys will eventually return to the Ark too, to join breeding and rewilding programs at Aussie Ark's Barrington Tops facility.
The organisation boasts the largest insurance populations in the world for some of these species, with many species facing extinction unless assisted in this way.
"Every baby counts," Mr Reid said.
"They are simply cute at this age, but as adults, they are vitally important to our nation's environment, ecology.
"They have a lot of responsibility riding on their teeny weeny shoulders, and we're very proud of them all."
To help Aussie Ark secure a future of all its precious babies, please go to aussieark.org.au to donate or to digitally adopt a favourite joey.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.