Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Aussie Ark experiencing baby bonanza after winter breeding season

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 16 2024 - 8:41am, first published December 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Aussie Ark is undergoing something of a baby boom following the breeding season of the winter months now producing a batch of joeys of different species.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.