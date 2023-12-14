Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

Sun shines on water and sewer sites as solar project wraps up

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 9 2024 - 10:45am, first published December 14 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A two-year project to reduce the use of non-renewable energy at five MidCoast Council water and sewer sites is now complete.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.