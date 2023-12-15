GACCI to conduct drama workshops for kids over school holidays

For any youngsters dreaming of the bright lights of stage and screen, or even just feeling a little bored over the holidays, Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council (GACCI) is conducting a week of drama workshops.
Running from Monday, January 8 to Friday, January 12, 2024 at the Gloucester Senior Citizen Centre, the workshops seek to provide a week of fun, creativity, imagination and storytelling.
The program caters for students of different age groups, offering morning classes for children aged 7-11, followed by a "youth" class in the afternoon for those aged 11-17.
The three hour workshops are being run by Wendy Buswell and Mary Ross, both experienced educators who between them have taught drama to students from kindergarten to university level.
"Mary is great at getting young people to create their own work, and then she helps them craft it, she loves storytelling and improvisation so they'll be doing that and movement," Wendy said.
"For the older students, I'm hoping to develop some of their drama skills; things like characterisations, looking at some very short scripts, and again, working on some devising with the students creating their own piece of drama."
No experience is required for anyone interested in attending the classes, which are viewed as providing benefits beyond just the performance space.
The skills learned through the workshops include building self-confidence, public speaking, and developing teamwork to name but a few.
One of the main thrusts for both Mary and I is just for the students to have fun and enjoy using their imagination and their creativity- Drama teacher and workshop organiser, Wendy Buswell
"Many drama students who I've taught over the years have never had aspirations of becoming an actor, but they just love that creativity and the ability to express themselves in a non-written way," Wendy said.
"It helps you get up in public and speak, it gets you to think outside the box, you're always thinking creatively, there's critical thinking and you know, building confidence."
Dates: Monday January 8 - Friday January 12, 2024
Times: Children aged 7-11 9am until 12pm / Youth aged 11-17 1pm until 4pm
Location: Gloucester Senior Citizen Centre, 30 Hume St Gloucester
Cost: $50 for the week - Creative Kids Vouchers accepted
Please pack morning tea for the children's session
