Excellent croquet a feature of handicap singles

Gloucester Croquet Club handicap singles has now been completed for the 2023 season.
Despite the event ending up comprising a smaller than normal field, the usual competitive yet friendly spirit was evident throughout.
Five brave members contested the event with results as follows:
Lyn Stewart 5-7, 5-7, 6-7, 7-4.
Coming away with two wins were:
Al Minis 7-5, 7-5, 5-7, 4-7.
Bev Fagan 5-7, 7-3, 4-7, 7-6.
Chris Sims 3-7, 7-6, 6-7, 7-4.
With three wins from four:
Ashleigh Hickman 7-5, 7-5, 7-6, 6-7.
With some very close scores we were provided with some excellent croquet.
Congratulations to all participants, particularly to Chris Sims coming in third place, Bev Fagan coming in second and Ashleigh Hickman being the winner of the Handicapped Singles for 2023.
The end of November saw seven members travel to Forster for the Mid North Coast Christmas lunch and presentation. This event is hosted in rotation between the four member clubs of Taree, Port Macquarie, Gloucester, and Forster.
Visitors from all clubs placed their names to be drawn for social play during the morning, with some following on in the afternoon.
The Forster club proved what great hosts they were with a magnificent spread for lunch, followed by a delicious dessert. The presentation of trophies for the 2023 season then took place, with all aspects of croquet being represented i.e. association, golf and ricochet.
Gloucester had been successful in picking up two trophies for golf croquet last year but this time it was our own Lyn Stewart who brought home our only trophy. Lyn had won Division 4 of the Association competition. Well done, Lyn.
The culmination of our club year will be the completion of the club doubles and then the end of year Christmas lunch and presentation.
