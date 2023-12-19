Women bowlers' presentation and Christmas party

As we come to the end of another bowling year we had 28 members attend our Christmas party and presentation Day on Wednesday, December 13.
There were 20 ladies who played 10 ends in hot conditions before coming in to enjoy a few refreshments and play some games organised by the committee to fill in time before sitting down to a delicious lunch prepared by the Restaurant.
The cards were drawn for Losing Lead Second and Skip and Winning Lead Second and Skip these lucky ladies all received a hamper prepared by IGA.
There were several raffle winners on the day, though too many to mention.
The presentation was for competitions played in the first half of this year - bringing us back in line with the bowling year July 1 to June 30 - with the combined presentation night to be held in July when all competitions are finished.
Consistency Singles Joan Ridgeway R/Up Colleen Atkins
Minor Singles Colleen Atkins R/Up Karen Heininger
Drawn teams Competitions
Thelma Bolton Pairs Lorraine Ratcliffe, Bev Germon; R/Up Jenny Burley, Bev Murray.
Bonnie Hazelwood Triples Jenny Stevens, Val Pritchard, Jean Holstein; R/Up Helen Banks, Jill Everett, Diane Pritchard.
Bonnie Hazelwood Fours Jenny Stevens, Jenny Burley, Bev Germon, Pat Cox.
R/Up Lorraine Ratcliffe, Paula Standen, Diane Pritchard, Bev Murray.
We also said goodbye to Vera Whatmore, who has been a member for the last 43 years. We wish Vera all the best and thank her for her contribution to the club over these past years. She will be missed.
Bowls will resume on January 17, 2024.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to every one and stay safe.
See you on the green
Jack High
