Gloucester Public School end of year presentation evening

Gloucester Public School held its annual presentation evening on Wednesday, December 6.
The event saw the school leaders for 2024 announced, with congratulations going to captains Eli Soupidis and Maggie Compton, along with vice-captains Max Dellsperger and Jade Everett.
Congratulations to all the students who received awards at our Presentation Evening assembly and to our new Captains and SRC Executive. Well done everyone- Gloucester Public School principal, Mrs Leanne Wakefield
Also, the SRC Executive for 2024 will consist of Evie Kemp, Khloe Blanch, Chay Harris and River Cowley.
"Congratulations to all the students who received awards at our presentation evening assembly and to our new captains and SRC Executive. Well done everyone," principal Leanne Wakefield said.
Awards announced on the evening:
School captains 2024 - captains Eli Soupidis and Maggie Compton
School vice-captains - Max Dellsperger and Jade Everett
Dux of the school - Justin Boorer
Pricipals Award - Isabella Fisher
Citizenship - Amelia Fenning
Student Leadership - Darcy Hall
Representing our School and Community and Schools Spectacular Award - Chloe Campbell
Sportsmanship - Jarrond Plater
Sportsperson of the Year - Lily Sansom
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.