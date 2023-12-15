A Christmas message from the Editor

The Gloucester Advocate wishes our audiences and advertisers a very happy Christmas.
We are grateful for your support and feedback throughout 2023.
The year seems to have flown past but every day we have been proud to share this wonderful region's many stories of joy and success, loss and resilience, challenge and charity, courage and compassion.
Thank you for helping us tell those stories - online and in print.
Everyone here at the Gloucester Advocate wishes you and your family a safe and happy New Year.
Your Gloucester Advocate will be back in print on January 10 with more great reading to usher in 2024.
For breaking news and essential local updates as well as the latest national and international news and sport, plus Explore travel, View property, CarExpert and other lifestyle reading, you can access via our website on your favourite device.
If you are travelling for the holidays, please take care on the roads. If you want to stay connected to local news while you're away, you can subscribe at www.gloucesteradvocate.com.au and sign up to receive our emailed news alerts and newsletters so you don't miss breaking news and other important updates from home.
As a subscriber, your support powers the journalism that matters for our region, and everyone here at the Gloucester Advocate feels privileged to play a role in bringing you the local news you trust to keep our community informed, connected and strong.
Thank you again for your support.
Best wishes,
Editor Toni Bell
