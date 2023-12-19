Gloucester Cockies Rugby Union club looking for new coach for 2024 season

Gloucester Cockies Rugby Union Club is looking for a new coach, and according to club president, Jamie Searle, whoever takes over the reins had better have a sense of humour.
"The girls have already said he's got to enjoy a lot of banter."
"Of course they'll need a good rugby mind, and being prepared to put up with a few jokes too, because they're a pretty wild bunch when they want to be."
The bunch in question are the Cockies' 10-a-side women's team, who, after falling short in the 2022 grand final, went one better this year by capturing the premiership along with the town's imagination.
A sizeable amount of the team's success can be attributed to outgoing coach, Chris Marchant.
Chris came to the club at arguably its lowest ebb, bringing to the role a high level of skill and enthusiasm, along with the organisational experience that was to prove invaluable.
Apart from moulding a premiership winning team, his presence was to play a major part in turning the club around.
His departure now leaves some very large boots to be filled.
"When you get someone who's done so much for the club as Chris has, replacing him is enormously difficult, but clubs have to do it, and you've got to do it the best you can," Jamie said.
"It can make or break clubs if you don't transition properly."
we had a nucleus of girls who would all become really good friends and we started getting success, and the girls became more and more confident- Gloucester Cockies Rugby Union club president, Jamie Searle
Regardless of who takes over the role, they will inherit a group of players dedicated to the club and each other. At present, the player roster for 2024 is looking very strong with the core of this year's grand final winning team committed to playing in the upcoming season.
However, in rugby, as in life, nothing is guaranteed.
The challenge now for the Cockies' is to prove that 2023 was more than just a blip on the radar. A sentiment well summed up by Jamie Searle.
"As I said to the girls, good teams win grand finals - but great teams defend them."
