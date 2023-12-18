Australia Day award nominations are open to recognise Gloucester's finest

Update:
Organisers of Gloucester's Australia Day celebrations say that nominations are still open for the 2024 Australia Day awards.
The awards are a great way for recognising those who contribute to the unique and wonderful community that is Gloucester.
About 300 people are expected to attend the event held at the showgrounds on January 26 with organisers saying that preparations are running smoothly and are on track for the 2024 event.
"I just think the whole coming together for the community, it's something that we're proud of," Gloucester Australia Day organiser, Janine Mitchell said.
"It's always been a great event, and we're trying to include families and everybody so it's just a really nice day out for everybody."
Previously:
Nominations are open for the Australia Day 2024 awards, offering a chance to officially recognise those within the community who make Gloucester the uniquely special place that it is.
The Gloucester Australia Day committee is seeking to shine a light on the contributions of Gloucester residents while celebrating the beauty of our town and nation.
But first they need everyone in town to start nominating.
This year's categories are:
The winners will be announced at the Australia Day ceremony to be held at Gloucester Showground on Friday, January 26, 2024.
The event begins at 8am with a Welcome to Country, flag raising ceremony, national anthem and thanksgiving prayer, before a breakfast provided by the joint efforts of CWA, Quota, Lions and Rotary clubs.
At 9am there will be an official welcome from committee president, Luke Hester, before the Gloucester High School captains' addresses, the best dressed competition winner announcement, cutting of the cake, ambassador's address, best business displays winners announcement and address by the state member.
Following this will be the announcing of the winners of Local Project of the Year, Local Community Business of the Year, Local Young Citizen of the Year, and Local Citizen of the Year.
To be eligible, nominations must be received by 4pm on Friday, January 12, 2024. Nominations received after this time will not be accepted.
To nominate, visit the Gloucester Australia Day website at gloucesteraustraliaday.com/ or email admin@gloucesteraustraliaday.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.