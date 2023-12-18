Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Australia Day award nominations are open to recognise Gloucester's finest

By Rick Kernick
Updated December 19 2023 - 9:37am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lions Club members keeping the pride well fed at last year's event. Picture by Rick Kernick.
Lions Club members keeping the pride well fed at last year's event. Picture by Rick Kernick.

Update:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.