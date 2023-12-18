Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Kids, win prizes in the Summer Reading Club

By Staff Reporters
December 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Everyone 17 years and under can join MidCoast Council Libraries Summer Reading Club and complete all the challenges to go in the draw to win fantastic prizes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help