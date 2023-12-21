All colours welcome for Gloucester High School multicultural celebration

Gloucester High School students brought a colourful end to the completion of their school, and in the processed celebrated Australia's multicultural heritage.
Throughout the day, students engaged in a range of cultural activities, sharing stories and food with local community members.
Making perhaps the biggest splash was the Holi festival segment of the day's activities - paying homage to the Hindu festival, also known as the festival of colours.
Also on hand and displaying their usual generosity, Gloucester Rotary Club hand provided lunch for the students and visitors.
The school extended a huge "thank you" to the community members who came in to facilitate sessions with students.
