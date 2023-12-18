What's happening in sport around Gloucester

While most sporting competitions have come to a conclusion for 2023, there's still some fun to be had.
Gloucester veteran golfers conclude the year on Boxing Day, December 26 with an Individual Stableford.
On Saturday, December 23 the Gloucester Veterans will host a Two Person Aggregate Stableford with an Individual Stableford in conjunction. The final Saturday of the month, December 30 will see an Individual Stableford sponsored by the Gloucester Golf Club.
Gloucester women golfers wrapped up their year last Wednesday. The Summer Competition will start back on January 10.
This Saturday's Gloucester District parkrun is the last event before Christmas, so come in your best Christmas-themed running/walking gear ready to set off at 8am.
In very warm conditions on Sunday, December 10, in free-class fullbore at 700 yards Stuart Kerr ripped a sizzling 105, just pipping Ross Goodwin on a ripping 91.2 and chased hard by Brock Goodwin and Steve Pennicuik on fine scores of 88 and 86. In 25 metre rimfire Stephen Somogyi ripped a smashing 247/250, chased hard by Doug Clarke and Laurie Smith all tied up on a ripping 241. Next shoot will be on Sunday January 7, with fullbore at 300 metres from 8.30am and 25 metre rimfire from 11. Visitors are welcome on shoot days, and enquiries regarding club activities and firearms licensing may be made to Steve Pennicuik on 0427059717. The next Firearms Licensing Course is scheduled for Saturday, February 3 - with early prior bookings with Steve being essential.
Thursday, December 14
With the extreme heat and high humidity conditions we have been experiencing it was great to see 28 starters hit the green. Probably another reason we all ventured out in the heat was the fact that the jackpot of $1000 had to go off. After four spins the lucky winning margin of four came up and the six players on rink three shared the spoils, those being Max Stevens, Mike Way, Graham Turnbull, Ken Bryant, Kevin Burley and Mike Sheely. A new jackpot starts next week. The winners money was shared by two teams who both had the same number of winning ends and bonus points. The two teams were: Harry Cox- Stephen Hurworth-Jim Henderson who defeated Ron Jones- Garry Moss- Tony Tersteeg 24-16 (17+8), the losers scored a six on the last end. The other winners were: Ian Tull- Ray Saxby- Mark Groves who beat Basil Schnieder- Don Mielhoff- George Wisemantel 26-18 (17+8). Other results: Alex Laurie- Ben Phillpot- Terry Carson beat Norm Mcleod- Steve Kriss- Kevin Everett 27-15 (16+8) Col Beattie- Mark Tull beat Rob Gibson- Vic Hebblewhite 19-18 (15+1) Max Stevens- Graham Turnbull- Kevin Burley beat Mike Way- Ken Bryant- Mike Sheely 22-18 (14+4)
There was no Saturday Mixed Bowls due to the Christmas Bowls the next day
Sunday Christmas Bowls
The Blind Draw Christmas Bowls was played this year instead of the Spokesy and Hendo Christmas Ham Bowls. The event was kindly sponsored by Joe Pfeifer. The format was versatile triples and we had a great turn out of 28 players. There were some big scores recorded with Jason Cassidy's team being down 18-1 after thirteen ends bit only losing by five. Taking out first prize were Ian Tull- Nico Duynhoven- Mark Groves who beat Max Stevens- Garry Moss- Di Pritchard 27-12 (19+15), second prize went to Vic Hebblewhite- Adam Clements who beat Karen Heininger- Jim Henderson 29-16 (19+13), third prize went to Sue Cross- Joan Ridgeway- Col Hebblewhite who beat Col Beattie- Dennis Bartlett- Kevin Burley 27-14 (18+13). Other results were: Don Beament- Brian Holstein- Kevin Everett beat Rob Gibson- Louise Clements- Mark Tull 26-18 (18+8) Ben Philpott- George Wisemantel- Rob Heininger 20-15 (16+5)
On behalf of the Gloucester Men's Bowling Club we wish all a very merry Christmas and a happy new year, stay safe and healthy everyone.
Golf - Vets on Tuesday
It was an ominous warning for all starters on Tuesday, December 13 with the "13" looming large against a quite warm and fine day for the Gloucester Veteran golfers' regular Tuesday outing and Jim Dunn came through with a clear win on the day.
The event was an Individual Stableford sponsored by Max Shepherd and the winner was Jim Dunn with his 39 points. In runner up position was Peter Buettel 37 gaining that honour on a count back from the leading two ball winners on the day: Trevor Sharp and Denver Webb 37; they were followed by Mark Stone and Ken Kelly 36 with Chris Steele picking up the last ball on 35.
Nearest-to-the-Pins were won at the 4th and 13th holes by Elaine Murray who finished 765 cm from the flagstick; at the 6th and 15th holes Carolyn Davies, 1020 cm, and Denver Webb, 150 cm, were best off the tee.
On Tuesday, December 19 the Gloucester Veterans will play an Individual and they will finish up the year on December 26 with another Individual Stableford.
Each year at this time IGA Gloucester sponsor the IGA Christmas Cheer Day where golfers have to work hard to avoid taking home something of a Christmassy nature for their day's work with 20 prizes available.
The threat of another Saturday of high temperatures, or maybe the closeness of Christmas Day, affected the turnout which meant that almost all players won something.
The event was an Individual Stableford and the winner, two points ahead of the field, was Paul Garland with his score of 40 Stableford points two ahead of Doug Blanch; Blake Murray and Paul Blanch all scoring 38 points in second, third and fourth spots respectively. Steve Williams, Jeff Graham and Andrew Badham were in the next three positions with 36 points while Jamie Andrews and Chris Murray finished in eighth and ninth position respectively; at a guess, however, Chris would value his eagle-two at the third holes above his overall result. There were six players on 34 points filling tenth to fifteenth positions: Kev Arney, Peter Sate, John Herd, Derek Bardwell, Bill Murray and Paul Coote. The next five positions among the trophy winners were Mark Stone, Brendon Murray and Steve Macdonald all scoring 33 points, and Jock Hollingworth and Ben Veitch on 31 and a count back from those who did not make the cut.
Nearest-to-the-Pins at the 4th and 13th holes were won by Jamie Andrews in A-grade Doug Blanch in B-grade and Jock Hollingworth in C-grade; they finished 309 cm, 247 cm and 670 cm from the hole respectively. At the shorter 6th and 15th holes Jamie Andrews and Doug Blanch again did the job in the top two grades finishing 350 cm and 457 cm from the hole respectively; Steve Benson was the top at 1499 cm from the flagstick. The long drive trophies in the three grades went to Paul Blanch, Wayne Maddalena and Paul Garland.
The winner of the Super Sevens ending Friday, December 16 was Graeme Marsh two points ahead of the pack at 18 Stableford points. Ball winners were Max Shepherd, Peter Buettel and Anne Wand 16, followed by Greg McLeod and Greg West both scoring 15 points and needing a count back to distinguish themselves from the field.
It was all over for another year when the Gloucester Golf Ladies played their last round for 2023 of their Summer Competition on Wednesday with a stableford event over 12 holes.
Myrelle Fraser continued her winning streak with an explosive 30 points, including a gobbler (ball into the hole from off the green) and a wipe (scoring no stableford points on the hole). Balls went to Rhonda Nightingale and Carolyn Davies on 26 points, and Jill Carson on 25 points (on a countback from Dale Rabbett).
Nearest the pins went to Carolyn Davies on the 4/13th (managing to snatch it away from Myrelle Fraser) and Jill Carson on the 6th hole.
The Summer Competition will start back on January 10.
December 16's parkrun had seven volunteers (thank you everyone), and 26 participants.
This included three people new to parkrun - their first ever! Welcome Arria, Kerry and Richard.
As well as five first timers to Gloucester District parkrun. Visitors from Panania, Wauchope and Newcastle.
Two personal bests (PBs) were achieved. Great work Alexandra Blayden and Paul Fenton, considering the heat on Saturday morning.
This week's parkrun is our last event before Christmas, so come in your best Christmas-themed running/walking gear
