What's happening in sport around Gloucester

With the extreme heat and high humidity conditions we have been experiencing it was great to see 28 starters hit the green. Probably another reason we all ventured out in the heat was the fact that the jackpot of $1000 had to go off. After four spins the lucky winning margin of four came up and the six players on rink three shared the spoils, those being Max Stevens, Mike Way, Graham Turnbull, Ken Bryant, Kevin Burley and Mike Sheely. A new jackpot starts next week. The winners money was shared by two teams who both had the same number of winning ends and bonus points. The two teams were: Harry Cox- Stephen Hurworth-Jim Henderson who defeated Ron Jones- Garry Moss- Tony Tersteeg 24-16 (17+8), the losers scored a six on the last end. The other winners were: Ian Tull- Ray Saxby- Mark Groves who beat Basil Schnieder- Don Mielhoff- George Wisemantel 26-18 (17+8). Other results: Alex Laurie- Ben Phillpot- Terry Carson beat Norm Mcleod- Steve Kriss- Kevin Everett 27-15 (16+8) Col Beattie- Mark Tull beat Rob Gibson- Vic Hebblewhite 19-18 (15+1) Max Stevens- Graham Turnbull- Kevin Burley beat Mike Way- Ken Bryant- Mike Sheely 22-18 (14+4)