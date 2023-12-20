Gloucester VIEW Club wraps up the year with Christmas lunch

Sixty members of Gloucester VIEW Club and guests farewelled 2023 with a fabulous Christmas luncheon at the Gloucester Country Club on Tuesday, December 19.
After president Vivien Webeck opened the meeting by welcoming everyone, national councillor Dianne Fiddes spoke about the work of the Smith Family and VIEW and thanked all those present for the support they give by supporting disadvantaged Australian children.
Secretary Judy and treasurer Chris tabled their reports while delegate Marguerite presented a summary of the club's activities over 2023 which were many and varied.
Guests included members of Taree and Forster VIEW club members and several ex-members who travelled some distances to attend, though unfortunately ill health prevented some members from joining in the fun.
With an interesting Trading Table, several lucky door and raffle prizes, plus a 100 Club running there were many opportunities to spend some coin to assist in supporting the Learning for Life students.
President Vivien's granddaughter Maya performed several musical items on the clarinet, ending with "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" as everyone joined in singing. Program officer Pat presented Maya with a small thank you gift.
A delicious meal was prepared by chef Kay and at the conclusion of the meeting secretary Judy presented her with a thank-you gift in appreciation of her support this year.
And, once again, that's a wrap!- Gloucester VIEW Club assistant secretary and publicity officer, Bev Maybury
Despite a terrific storm, members and guests remained dry inside the club, only venturing to leave once the storm had abated.
The committee and members would like to express their appreciation for the support the club has received over the last 12 months from Gloucester Country Club, chef Kay (for whom nothing is ever a problem), Gloucester Advocate, Bev Barbour, MiLady Hair Salon, Nanna's Homewares and Antiques, the wonderful guest speakers and all those who, while wanting to remain anonymous, have donated time and/or product or funds.
Your valued contributions assist in supporting the Learning for Life students.
Gloucester VIEW Club welcomes new members with the next meeting being the annual general meeting on February 20, 2024 when the current committee members will stand down and the new committee inducted.
For more information please contact committee members on 0427 581 261 or 0401 686 699.
VIEW - View Interests Education of Women"
