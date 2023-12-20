Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester VIEW Club wraps up the year with Christmas lunch

By Bev Maybury
Updated December 21 2023 - 8:15am, first published 8:14am
Sixty members of Gloucester VIEW Club and guests farewelled 2023 with a fabulous Christmas luncheon at the Gloucester Country Club on Tuesday, December 19.

Local News

