First-ever egg laying of critically endangered Manning River turtles

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 10 2024 - 2:10pm, first published December 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Conservation organisation Aussie Ark and sister organisation the Australian Reptile Park have announced the successful egg laying of their critically endangered Manning River Turtles.

