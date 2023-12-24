First-ever egg laying of critically endangered Manning River turtles

Conservation organisation Aussie Ark and sister organisation the Australian Reptile Park have announced the successful egg laying of their critically endangered Manning River Turtles.
Four Manning River Turtle females were confirmed as "gravid" (egg bearing) approximately one month ago, after breeding was witnessed and announced in May.
Aussie Ark's Conservation Ark facility is located on the grounds of the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby NSW, and hosts the largest captive breeding program of this turtle species in the world.
Aussie Ark has been breeding and re-wilding the species since the Black Summer fires of 2019 when the organisation saved animals and retrieved wild eggs which would have otherwise perished in the extreme drought and fire conditions.
Last year the organisation returned 10 of this cohort back into the Manning River, which was a world-first wild release of the species.
Conservation manager Hayley Shute and operations manager Billy Collett have managed the turtle program since its inception and were said to be "shaking with excitement" as they discovered the Manning River turtle eggs.
"There is so much work and expertise leading to this moment; specialist food, water monitoring, and the construction of favoured nest sites," Ms Shute said.
"We've been checking our females day and night, and over the past week the high humidity, rain and heat has been perfect turtle laying weather."
Ms Shute described finding the eggs akin to finding presents left by Santa under the tree. A sentiment agreed with by Mr Collett.
"It's so exciting, I just can't describe it," Mr Collett said.
"I'm so proud of the team, and I cannot wait for the day when I take one of these babies back into the wild and release them.
"This is full circle conservation; it doesn't get any better than this."
The first Manning River Turtle female to lay produced 12 eggs.
To safeguard the eggs, Ms Shute and Mr Collett have transferred them into an incubator in Conservation Ark where temperature and humidity can be kept stable for maximum hatching success.
The eggs will hatch in about two months, and the youngsters will be cared for in Conservation Ark for a year before release into their wild aquatic home.
As its name suggests, this native reptilian species is endemic to the Manning River of NSW.
Climate change challenges aside, the greatest threat to the species is feral predation with foxes and pigs decimating their nest sites.
Turtle numbers have plummeted, causing them to be critically endangered, with interventions like this being the only thing between them and extinction.
For more information or to donate to Aussie Ark's work with the Manning River turtle, visit their website aussieark.org.au.
