Wand in veterans golf win

By Peter Wildblook
January 5 2024 - 12:00pm
It was a good sized field on a fine warm day that greeted the first competition round for the Gloucester Veteran Golfers on Tuesday, January 2 and Derek Wand turned in a three point win to celebrate the occasion.

