Wand in veterans golf win

It was a good sized field on a fine warm day that greeted the first competition round for the Gloucester Veteran Golfers on Tuesday, January 2 and Derek Wand turned in a three point win to celebrate the occasion.
The event was an individual Stableford and yet another round in the Veteran Golfers Summer Cup for 2023-2024.
The winner was Derek Wand with a score of 41 stableford points, three points ahead of runner up Paul Griffith, 38.
He was a count back ahead of a field of ball winners led by Ele Fraser 38; she was followed by Roy Crichton and Denver Webb 37, John Herd 35, with Max Shepherd, Carolyn Davies and Arthur Poynting picking up the last three balls on 34 points.
Nearest-to-the-Pins at the 4th and 13th holes was Denver Webb who finished 1032 cm from the hole. At the 6th and 15th holes Carolyn Davies was just over a metre away at 120 cm and Chris Clarke, 505 cm, a little further away but good enough to do the job for the blokes in the field.
On Tuesday, January 9 the veteran golfers will be playing a Four Ball Better Ball Stableford sponsored by Di and Steve Burns and the following Tuesday there will be an Individual Stableford.
