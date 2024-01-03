Woman sustains multiple injuries in motorcycle accident at Girvan

A female pillion passenger was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle after the motorcycle she was travelling on hit a kangaroo.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter attended the accident at about 9pm, Wednesday, January 3, tasked by NSW Ambulance.
The accident occurred on Booral Road at Girvan, south west of Bulahdelah.
The male rider received minor injuries and his female pillion passenger suffering multiple injuries.
The woman in her 50s was treated by paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
Meanwhile, more than 1000 drivers in the Hunter will have to fork out for fines after they were caught breaking the road rules during double demerits.
Newcastle and Hunter highway patrol police breath tested 12,735 people during the 11-day safety operation, and caught 34 drink drivers.
In the Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Hunter Valley police districts, there were 51 people caught drug driving and 418 were clocked speeding.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.