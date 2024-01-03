Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Woman sustains multiple injuries in motorcycle accident at Girvan

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 8 2024 - 1:55pm, first published January 4 2024 - 10:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A female pillion passenger was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle after the motorcycle she was travelling on hit a kangaroo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.