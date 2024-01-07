What can Australians learn from the world happiness report for 2023?

While change can be scary, change is also the catalyst of happiness. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Change can be scary. To have everything upended, your sense of normality revised, to restructure life habits and paradigms that no longer serve you. Change in and of itself, however, is not always a bad thing, and can yield results conducive to the life you've always wanted to live.

For example, changing careers from an accountant to a psychologist will likely cause some problems; the additional workload, the extra stress. However, for those that go out on a limb, enrol in a psychology bridging course, and meet the goal they may very well end up in the career that speaks to them and their happiness.

The truth is that while change can be scary, change is also the catalyst of happiness. Change is the phenomenon that drives all progress, and all growth and development. If things don't change we stagnate, and stagnation leads to dissatisfaction and monotony; two things humans don't do very well with. Therefore today we examine the World Happiness Report for 2023 and we ask ourselves, what do we need to change to get to the top spot?

What is the World Happiness Report?

The World Happiness Report (WHR) is a ranking of nations dependent on the happiness of its citizens according to their perception of their general life satisfaction. It works in tandem with Gallup, an American analytics and advisory company founded in 1935.

Since 2005, the company has used the Gallup World Poll, a survey designed to track issues such as food access, employment, leadership performance, and well-being. The poll accounts for 99 per cent of the global population. The WHR uses data from the Gallup World Poll to provide the basis of its rankings, then asks participants to rank their life on those rankings on a 0-10 scale called "The Cantril Ladder."

The WHR uses six variables to rank a nation's happiness:

Social support: The level of engagement and security felt in an individual's community. GDP per capita: How much a country is capable of providing relative to its population. Healthy life expectancy: Realistic expectation of physical and mental quality of life. Freedom to make life choices: How much autonomy people are allowed by their government. Generosity: The altruism of a country's population. Perceptions of corruption: How corrupt or manipulatory a population perceives its governments and corporations.

Rankings for 2023

Out of 137 countries surveyed, Australia landed at number 12 in the 2023 World Happiness Record. The top 10 countries were Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Israel, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and New Zealand.

2023 marks the sixth year in a row that Finland gets the top spot in the world happiness ranking. This is no mean feat, to be ranked the top country out of over 130 other potential nations in terms of happiness so regularly is astounding; and points to several key differences in the Finnish lifestyle and culture that other countries, Australia included, could learn from.

What can we learn from Finland?

The Finnish social paradigm is very different to most capitalist first-world nations. Where in countries like Australia, the US, and the UK, wealth is often followed by an opulent, even excessive lifestyle.

Finland, however, has a culture of downplaying wealth. It is not a culture where having lots of money encourages any form of excess. This might not sound like much, but it's a foundation for social happiness. When the rich aren't flaunting their wealth for the world to see, it creates an atmosphere where social comparison is rare. It's easier to feel like you're part of a community, and that your social position is fair and just if there's no comparison to the contrary.

Finland's wealthy often live in modest homes and take public transport, and under Finland's progressive tax system, the wealthy pay more tax on their income than low-income families. This ensures that social agendas are being funded by those who can afford to fund them, rather than demanding a flat rate from the rich and poor alike.

This leads to another source of Finland's happiness, government benefits. Finland's unemployment benefits program calculates support by average previous wages and pays recipients 50-70% of that amount. Additional supplements are available for those supporting children. This appears to be working, as Finland's poverty rating is exceptional, with only 12.2 per cent of their populace living in poverty.

There also seems to be a general atmosphere of trust in Finland's culture. The population are among one of the most trusting of their community, and their government. They have faith in their neighbours and feel that their leaders are concerned for, and look after their wellbeing. For this reason, Finland was relatively unharmed by COVID-19, as government restrictions and vaccine rollout were met with little resistance, allowing for minimised impact and speedy recovery.

Many Finnish people also cite their connection to the natural world as a reason for their contentment.

The lessons

Barring a major shift in our cultural zeitgeist, it's unlikely that our cultural leaders and policymakers will be able to implement Finnish systems in Australia for a long time. However, their record of happiest country for 6 years running highlights some things that we may wish to prioritise.

The abolishment of hyper-consumerist attitudes tied to the excessive accumulation of wealth. A system that places significant tax expectations on the wealthy rather than the poor. Looking after those facing unemployment rather than meeting them with suspicion and scrutiny.

