Gloucester VIEW members get back to business in February

Gloucester VIEW (Voice, Interests, Education of Women) Club is in recess for the month of January with the first meeting of 2024 set down for February 20.
This will be the annual general meeting where the 2023 committee members step down and the new committee inducted.
Then it will be back to the normal business of supporting disadvantaged Australian students (under the umbrella of The Smith Family) with a monthly luncheon meeting on the third Tuesday of every month.
The venue is Gloucester Country Club where interested women meet at 11am for an 11:30am start enjoying a delicious meal while fostering friendships.
The club has a variety of activities including informative guest speakers, Anzac commemoration, trivia quizzes, picnics and outings to visit other VIEW clubs within the area.
As usual, the club will host an International Women's Day Morning Tea on Tuesday, March 8. Details will be advised closer to the event but all interested persons are invited to come along so save the date.
If you are a woman looking for a friendly group to join while, at the same time, supporting Learning for Life students, why not consider attending a meeting where you will be very welcome. (For catering purposes please contact Pat on 0488 430 001 before February 15.)
Happy New Year to all as members look forward to another year of activities and friendships while supporting Learning for Life students.
