Woman injured in horse accident at Chichester

A woman was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital on the weekend following a horse accident.
About 7pm on Saturday, January 13 the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to the Barrington Top National Park in Chichester where a rider had been injured in a fall from a horse.
The woman in her 50s was treated for fractures and other injuries by the helicopter's critical care medical team before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
