Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Driver returns DUI more than four times legal limit

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 16 2024 - 3:35pm, first published 9:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver returns DUI more than four times legal limit
Driver returns DUI more than four times legal limit

Gloucester Police stopped a man driving a Silver Holden Rodeo along Boundary Street, Gloucester about 11pm on Saturday, January 13.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.