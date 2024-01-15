Driver returns DUI more than four times legal limit

Gloucester Police stopped a man driving a Silver Holden Rodeo along Boundary Street, Gloucester about 11pm on Saturday, January 13.
The driver was submitted to a breath test that returned a positive result.
At Gloucester Police Station the driver completed a breath analysis that returned a result of 0.211, more than four times the legal limit. The driver was immediately issued a a driving suspension notice.
On checking the drivers licence details, it was found that the driver has been unlicensed since January 2023.
The driver was charged with High Range Drink Driving and being an Unlicenced Driver, and will appear at Gloucester Local Court on February, 14, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.