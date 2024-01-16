Drop-in session at Gloucester Pool: have your say on opening hours

The last MidCoast Council drop-in session for Gloucester Pool is Wednesday, January 17 between 11am and 2.30pm.
Gloucester residents are encouraged to attend, write a letter to council, or fill in the survey before February 4, 2024.
There will be hard copy surveys available at the pool at the meeting, and council staff members will have iPads on site to help people fill in the surveys.
Council staff members will be on hand to listen to your ideas and feedback about pools.
Please note these sessions are not formal meetings, there will be no presentations or forum discussions and councillors will not be in attendance - this is about council hearing from you as individuals about how you use your pool.
Feedback will be used to help council set the opening hours for future swim seasons.
"Pool operators will still be able to decide to open the pool for longer when it is hot, busy or they get a booking for an event," council says.
You can fill in the survey at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/swimming-pool-operations.
