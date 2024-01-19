Your guide to events across the valley

Markets Guide
January
Tuncurry Market, John Wright Park, Saturday, January 20 from 8am; Forster Farmers Markets, Little Street, Saturday, January 20 from 8am; The Hub Markets, Wingham Showground, Saturday, January 20 from 8am; Krambach Markets, Krambach hall, Sunday, January 21 from 8.30am; Great Lakes Museum Markets, Sunday, January 21 from 9am.
Mountain Maid Heritage Gold Mine Tour
Every Wednesday and Saturday
Uncover the Copeland Tops State Conservation Area's treasures on a guided tour. Bookings essential, online only at www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au.
Junior Ranger
January 18
Join a NPWS guide for a peek inside the Mountain Maid gold mine this school holidays and discover what a ranger does to protect this beautiful area. You'll see some of the old machinery like a battery stamper, whirly-gig gold separator, air compressor and gold carts. You can even pan for gold. You'll learn about the plants and animals that live here and how they survive in this magical park on this 4km tour.
Australia Day - Gloucester
January 26
Celebrate Australia Day in Gloucester from 8am with Welcome To Country and raising the flags followed by breakfast and presentation of Australia Day Awards at Gloucester Showground. Award nominations close January 12. From 2pm to 6pm there is free entry to Gloucester and from 4pm onwards, sporting clubs will participate in the Australia Day challenge.
Barrington Brickfest
March 3
Barrington Public School's Brickfest is on again on March 3. It will be even bigger than last year with more than 30 exhibitors and 90 tables of LEGO with brand new exhibits. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.