'Wild born' Tasmanian devil joeys trapped in sanctuary for first time

Conservation organisation Aussie Ark has conducted its very first trapping session of 2024 in the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary targeting Tasmanian devil joeys.
The inaugural trapping was designed to catch Tasmanian devil joeys "wild-born" in the sanctuary from the 2023 breeding season for the purpose of health checking the young animals.
Operations manager, Dean Reid said the trapping was "intense", with 60 traps laid throughout the 400-hectare sanctuary over four nights.
Every one of the 18 new joeys trapped was rigorously health checked, including getting a new microchip, weighing, naming, body condition score, and an ear biopsy for DNA recording.
Each profile was then entered into the Aussie Ark breeding and rewilding data base for ongoing surveys of the animal's health and reproduction.
This is Aussie Ark's signature species, its "pin-up" animal, since the organisation was first established in 2011 to safeguard the species from the deadly devil facial tumour disease which has decimated Tasmania's wild population.
It just goes to show you that our sanctuary is doing what it is meant to do; breeding healthy, genetically diverse Tasmanian devils.- Aussie Ark operations manager, Dean Reid
Aussie Ark now cares for the largest insurance population of the species in the world.
Mr Reid loved the opportunity to get literally face-to-face with the organisation's new cohort of devils.
"It was so special to see all these beautiful faces," Mr Reid said.
"Eighteen new devil joeys in the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary just goes to show you that our sanctuary is doing what it is meant to do; breeding healthy, genetically diverse Tasmanian devils."
The public has the opportunity to meet Tasmanian devils and many other endangered species during the organisation's Open Days which lasts until the end of January.
For more information or to donate go to aussieark.org.au to help secure the future of the new devils.
