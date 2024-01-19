Council seeking community feedback on proposed SES facility in Stroud

MidCoast Council is working with the State Emergency Service (SES) to support the development of a new facility to serve the Stroud community.
As part of the process, council is seeking feedback from residents.
The proposed SES facility is a modern, new facility capable of supporting the volunteers during training and operations as well as storing equipment ready to use.
The building is funded through a $2 million NSW government grant.
The preferred location for the proposed facility is on the section of the unformed road reserve in what is Gloucester Street, immediately south of Memorial Avenue, next to Allen Park.
Council is seeking community feedback on:
The existing facility for the Stroud SES unit, located at Booral, is a demountable office and two-bay shed.
These buildings are aged and no longer capable of meeting the need of the volunteers who use it, and their equipment.
Developing a new facility at Stroud has been a priority for the SES, with different options considered over several years.
Last year, confirmation of a $2 million grant from the NSW government meant investigation and pre-planning work could start, identifying a preferred site and developing a design that balances different needs and pressures.
The proposed site is preferred due to its accessibility, connection to utilities, proximity to the community, immediate availability, no additional cost, and flood-free location.
Submissions will be received on both matters up to Sunday, March 3 with the final decision to be made by the elected body at a future meeting of council.
Council staff and the SES will be on site on Thursday, February 1 between 4pm and 6pm to share plans and answer questions about the proposal.
For more information and to have your say, go to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/projects.
