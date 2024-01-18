Roadworks on Gregson Street between Ravenshaw and Barrington Streets

MidCoast Council and its contractors are currently undertaking the remaining works in Gregson Street, between Barrington and Ravenshaw Streets, which started Tuesday, January 16.
Works will involve the replacement of existing pavement with remaining seal and are expected to take up to four weeks, weather permitting.
Closures will be in place with detouring of traffic around adjoining streets.
The street will be open to the public once works are completed.
Those that are affected by works are urged to use rear access if possible, or park in an alternate section of the street that is unaffected by works.
Council apologises for any inconvenience in advance and thanks you for your co-operation during this project.
For further enquiries please contact MidCoast Council between the hours of 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday on 7955 7269.
