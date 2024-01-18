Final drop-in session completed for swimming pool review

MIdCoast Council staged the last of its community consultation drop-in sessions for Gloucester pool on Wednesday, January 17
Held at Gloucester pool complex, the event was attended by a group of about 50 residents who directed questions concerning possible changes to the pool's operating hours at the council representatives present.
In what has at times been a highly emotive debate, parties from both council and the public conceded that Wednesday's meeting provided some level of conciliation on the matter.
Wilma Brown of the residents action group Save Gloucester Pool Hours admitted to feeling more confident of an amicable outcome following both the drop-in session as well as a meeting with pool supervisor, Alan Anderson.
"We were very pleased...we had a meeting with pool supervisor Alan Anderson and we felt that was very productive, and we felt that that would allow us to move forward with confidence," Wilma said.
However, many residents remain sceptical of possible outcomes, voicing displeasure at the process undertaken so far and a perceived lack of communication from council on the matter.
There definitely is still concern and the residents are very strongly saying no reduction of pool hours.- Cr Katheryn Stinson
The issue has seen emotions run high throughout the community since first coming to light following the agenda for the October ordinary meeting being uploaded to the council's website on October 20, 2023. Included in the agenda were recommendations from a report provided by consultants RMP & Associates advising that Gloucester hydrotherapy pool be closed during the middle of the day.
This recommendation was subsequently dismissed by council, with an online survey made available to assess residents' frequency of pool usage.
Residents have until February 4 to complete the survey, which also provides space for inserting comments and information not covered by the stated questions.
Until the outcome of the process is known, any changes concerning the availability of Gloucester pool to the public is sure to remain a contentious issue, as noted by MidCoast councillor, Katheryn Stinson.
"The pool is so special to people, so they are passionate and they are responding and the response is loud and clear that they don't want to see any reduction (of operating hours)," Cr Stinson said.
To complete the online survey go MidCoast Council website, search "Swimming Pool operations review", then select Gloucester Pool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.