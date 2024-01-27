Aussie Ark receives delivery of Tasmanian devils Vegemite and Toast

Two Tasmanian devils have been transferred from Australian Reptile Park to Aussie Ark's Barrington Tops sanctuary to become part of the conservation organisation's breeding program.
The 21-month-old sisters were hand-raised by Australian Reptile Park's birds and mammals keeper, Lauren Hunter before joining the park's exhibition in February 2023.
"I raised these 'girls' for about five months at home," Ms Hunter said.
"When I first got them they were around 250 grams...and now they're around six kilos."
Because of Ms Hunter's deep bond with the Devils she "visits and cuddles them" every day; the only keeper who can still do so.
So it was bittersweet when Ms Hunter assisted Aussie Ark Wildlife Ranger Adam Mowbray to health check the pair before they started their drive up to the Ark.
"These two Devils have been ear-marked for their great genetics and that is the baseline for our world renowned Tasmanian devil breeding program," Mr Mowbray said.
Vegemite and Toast have traded their life in the spotlight for a more "wild" life up in the Barrington Tops, joining a large enclosure with two other females and four male devils ahead of this year's breeding season which begins next month.
Ms Hunter said it was sad to say goodbye, but she's happy.
In a classic circle of life, the beloved joeys return to where they were born to play their role in saving their species.
"Up at Aussie Ark they're going to have an amazing life," Ms Hunter said.
"It's the closest thing they'll get to having a wild life...and I'm hoping I'll see them with babies in the future."
For those who missed seeing Vegemite and Toast at the Australian Reptile Park there's a chance to catch sight of them - and have close encounters with other young devils during Aussie Ark's Open Days until the end of January.
