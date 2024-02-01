NSW Floral Art Association to hold demonstrations at recreation centre

The NSW Floral Art Association will be displaying examples of some of the best floral art pieces produced in Australia in an event at Gloucester Recreation Centre.
The demonstrations and workshops will be held on Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18, with the event also celebrating Gloucester Floral Art Group's 30th anniversary.
On the Saturday, NSW Floral Art Association president, Madhu Shah will open the event, followed by former Gloucester resident Margaret Higgins (nee Shaw) of Nowendoc giving a short history of the group and cutting the anniversary cake, which will be made and decorated by member Jo Dare.
Local floral art group members are not only entering the various sections, but assisting to stage the event so it will be all hands on deck.
Demonstrations by leading Australian floral artists will be held on both days, with Saturday's demo by Gayle Robinson of a period design, another by Cecile Rogers OAM of a traditional design.
In the afternoon Madhu and Mary Sweeney OAM, the NSW assistant treasurer, will demonstrate a traditional design in floral art.
On Sunday morning there will be a demonstration by Lawrence Kwong on the contemporary design process.
The public is invited to see entries from 1pm on the Saturday for a gold coin admission.
One section is to create a floral art table design suitable for a 30th anniversary event in open, intermediate and novice classes.
Other open classes are "Gleaning from Nature's Garden," "Manipulated Mayhem," and "Petals and Pearls."
The local floral art group was formed 30 years ago. Margaret and Mary Laurie were the instigators of the first meeting to form Gloucester Floral Art Group,
Margaret is now patron of Gloucester Floral Art and life member and patron of NSWFAA.
Current members of the group are patron Margaret Higgins, president Bettianne Webeck, vice president Shirley Hazell, secretary Jillian Carson, treasurer Carole Rinkin. Members include Jo Dare, Jess Burley, Carole Connelly, Ann Fell, Kelly Middlebrook and Lyn McCleod.
The floral art in Gloucester is a small but busy group who would welcome anyone to come along to their meetings held third Tuesday of each month at the showground pavilion or phone president Bettianne Webeck for further details on 0484 001 388.
