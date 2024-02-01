Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

NSW Floral Art Association to hold demonstrations at recreation centre

By Staff Reporters
February 1 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Floral Art Association will be displaying examples of some of the best floral art pieces produced in Australia in an event at Gloucester Recreation Centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.