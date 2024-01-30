NSW Training awards nominations are now open

Nominations are now open for the NSW Training Awards providing a chance to honour and reward the achievements of students, trainers, teachers, registered training organisations and employers.
The awards are conducted annually by Training Services NSW as part of the NSW Department of Education to recognise outstanding achievement in the vocational education and training (VET) sector.
One of the main aims of the program is to discover Vocational Education and Training Ambassadors.
During the regional phase applicants that are outstanding in their industry are shortlisted and interviewed.
The state phase will evaluate the regional winners and look for character values and virtues that will contribute to the qualities that are required to become an individual ambassador.
One local resident recognised by the awards is Rookhurst's Celina Pellett, who took out the Hunter and Central Coast Region Trainee of the Year award for 2023.
Categories for Individual awards are;
Categories for awards for organisations are;
Closing date for individual awards entries is March 17, 2024, with the cut-off for organisation awards being March 31, 2024.
For further information go to trainingawardsnsw.awardsplatform.com/
