'Long Way to Walcha' takes drivers on a 4WD journey of generosity

Allan Waldon may have been putting in some long distances behind the wheel lately, but his charitable work is making its way to the top of the world.
The Bowman cattle farmer has recently completed what he's calling the Long Way to Walcha expedition; a two day, 600 kilometre 4WD round-trip and fundraiser held on January 18-19.
Organised by Allan and the Gloucester Rotary Club, the trip raises money to supply Nepalese women and girls with much needed personal hygiene kits.
This year's event managed to raise $850 for the project, which will be distributed through the charity Sambav Nepal.
Along with 15 others spread across six vehicles, the convoy made its way along mostly unsealed roads, crossing rivers taking in much of the natural beauty of the region.
Each day involved about 10 hours of driving due to the indirect route for the trip, allowing the convoy to take in the Nundle, Barrington Tops, and Stewarts Brook State Forests; plus pristine surrounds of Pages, Tomalla, Jamiesons, and Swamp Oak creeks.
Fortunately the trip was without any major breakdowns, although according to Allan, there were a number of challenging sections to be navigated.
"There was one quite steep descent that would only be about a kilometre and a half at most, and it took an hour and a half to get the six vehicles down.
"So that was a little bit exciting. I think there were a few that were pretty nervous, but at the end of the day it added to the adventure."
I just wanted to help somebody in a small way, and we got involved with one very small school that has grown a lot since then.- Long Way to Walcha organiser, Allan Waldon
Allan's connection with the Nepal began in 2006 with a trip to base camp at Mount Everest with his son.
Alarmed at the level of poverty endured by the local people, Allan wanted to help out.
"I just wanted to help somebody in a small way, and we got involved with one very small school that has grown a lot since then," Allan said.
Before taking on the fundraising 4WD ventures, Allan raised $139,000 by selling dog bones through his butcher shop. While the money provided great assistance to the Nepalese people, it was not without more than a hint of irony.
"The Nepalese are 85 per cent Hindus, who don't eat beef, and most of the money provided to sponsor them was from beef bones."
Allan estimates that so far 20,000 pad packs have been distributed, through his work and the contributions of other like-minded individuals from around the world.
