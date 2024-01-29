Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Environment group ventures to Careys Peak for January 2024 bushwalk

By Tibor Kovats
Updated January 30 2024 - 9:58am, first published January 29 2024 - 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Careys Peak in Barrington Tops National Park is allegedly named after a drover named Carey, who was part of a muster of at least 500 cattle to The Tops during a drought in 1839.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.