Environment group ventures to Careys Peak for January 2024 bushwalk

Careys Peak in Barrington Tops National Park is allegedly named after a drover named Carey, who was part of a muster of at least 500 cattle to The Tops during a drought in 1839.
That winter it kept snowing for 21 days. The cattle started dying and the cattlemen's tents were blown down. Carey suggested the carcasses of dead animals be skinned to build a shelter of cowhides.
This was done, but none of the cattle were saved.
Carey's misfortune was unknown to 15 members of Gloucester Environment Group (GEG) who ventured to Careys Peak from Junction Pools on Sunday, January 21. Ironically, it was the attraction of the relative cool of The Tops compared to Gloucester's 41 degrees that day.
All walkers returned, their skins intact.
The drive from Gloucester to Junction Pools takes about two hours. The 12.5 kilometres from the Scone Road is a 4WD track only open from October to May. It passes close by Brumlow Top which is the highest point in northern NSW at 1586 metres above sea level.
Junction Pools is near the source of the Barrington River. Each pool is separated by rocky cascades. There are lovely campsites near the river.
Our route to Careys Peak was the Aeroplane Hill track, so named due to another tragedy. An RAAF Mosquito fighter bomber crashed into the hill (1531 metres ASL) on the night April 16, 1945, with the loss of two lives. The wreckage, however, wasn't located until January 1946.
"Start Clean, Stay Clean" is the motto when walking in this area. Each walker used the boot wash station at the start of the track to help reduce the spread of Phytophthora; a mould that causes dieback in plants.
After rock hopping across the river, we had a steep walk to the top of Aeroplane Hill.
Fortunately, the Parks Service has cleared the track of Scotch Broom - an introduced species that is dominating the understorey over a large area of The Tops and needs to be brought under control.
Black and brown snakes (we saw three) shared the track with us and caused some minor diversions to avoid another tragedy.
After Aeroplane Hill and another shorter climb, the track levelled out with snow grass under our feet, with snow and mountain gums and pepperbush to the side.
After an hour we reached the magnificent Black Swamp which is a natural wetland dominated by sedges. There was plenty of water in the swamp and another attractive campground. This unique sub-alpine area is a home for rare and threatened species of plants and wildlife, including the broad-toothed rat and several rare ground orchids.
Thankfully, the swamp did not appear to be suffering the impact of feral horses, as seen at Poleblue wetland when we visited in winter 2023.
Pure, clean water runs out of the Swamp - water good enough for making fine whiskey, one of our members suggested.
The track led us past an old but still standing emergency hut. Across The Tops there are a handful of rough timber and corrugated iron huts erected by bushwalking clubs in the 1930s to 1960s to provide shelter from winter snow storms. Carey would be impressed.
Careys Peak was where we enjoyed lunch. The view is well worth the six kilometre ramble, especially on such a fine day. From 1544 metres ASL, the panorama to the south incorporates bushland covering a series of valleys and steep ridges running towards the Hunter River. On a clearer day, you can see from the Blue Mountains across to the Stockton sand dunes near Newcastle.
The walk back was enjoyable until we reached Aeroplane Hill.
What we thought was a gentler side going out became a steep slog in the hotter afternoon.
The reward was a refreshing swim back at Junction Pools and cups of tea.
GEG walkers will be returning again and again to The Tops. They provide us a unique and diverse natural environment to enjoy. Worth protecting from the on-going threats of feral weeds and animals. Its loss would be the ultimate tragedy.
GEG encourages everybody to visit our National Parks and see the good and the bad in the reserves set aside for our enjoyment. Let the Parks Service and elected representatives know of your concerns before some things we take for granted are changed forever. You can take direct action, even volunteer for help controlling Scotch Broom and supporting organisations like the Invasive Species Council and National Parks Association.
GEG invites new members to join via gloucester.environment.group@gmail.com
