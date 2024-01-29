Young citizen of the year prepares for another charity swim

The Gloucester Local Young Citizen of the Year for 2024 is Kaitlin Perry.
The 14-year-old was presented the award by Gloucester Australia Day ambassador, Taylor Predebon at the Australia Day ceremony held at Gloucester Showground on Friday, January 26.
The award recognises the Gloucester High School Year 9 student's selfless charity work and mentoring of younger children at the Gloucester Thunderbolts Swimming Club.
"I was honoured and a little bit surprised to be honest - It's not something that happens every day," Kaitlin said.
"I definitely felt very, very happy and proud."
This February will be the fourth time Kaitlin has participated in the Super Swim Challenge; a fundraiser that sees participants swimming laps for sponsorship dollars to be donated to the Starlight Foundation, helping sick children.
Prior to taking on this year's challenge, Kaitlin has swam an average of 75 kilometres and has raised almost $4000 individually, and has been part of the team that has raised $10,000.
Additionally, in 2023 Kaitlin participated in the Ronald McDonald Swim for Sick Kids, swimming laps for the month of November after being inspired by a local girl who used the facilities. Kaitlin swam 37 kilometres in one month and raised more than $1900.
I feel great that I am able to help the people who are sick in hospital and need the support, and being able to give to them is just amazing.- Gloucester Local Young Citizen of the Year 2024, Kaitlin Perry
Despite the enormity of Kaitlin's accomplishments, she remains humble, attributing much of what she has done to the support of family and friends.
"My parents have been a very big support, helping me to do my swimming and helping me to get into these fundraisers, as well as the family and friends who have donated to the charities I've done fundraising for."
"Of course the people in town that did nominate me for the award - I wouldn't have got it without them."
Kaitlin, along with an ever expanding group of young local swimmers, are once again planning to take on this year's Super Swim Challenge.
Their collective efforts have inspired their peers and earned the admiration of the community.
"I feel great that I am able to help the people who are sick in hospital and need the support, and being able to give to them is just amazing," Kaitlin said.
"Especially through doing something that I love doing."
2024 Gloucester Australia Day award winners:
Local Project of the Year: Connect Gloucester 2023
Local Community Business of the Year: Gloucester Post Office
Local Young Citizen of the Year: Kaitlin Perry
Local Citizen of the Year: Scott Chester
Junior Female: Nikita Partridge
Senior Female: Debbie Taylor
Junior Male: Lachie Maggs
Senior Male: Earl McLachlan
Kinder: Toby Brooks
Year 1: Koby Gambrill
Year 2: William Andrews
Year 3: Maddie Boorer
Year 4: Dane Laurie
Year 5: Evie Kemp
Year 6: Bonnie Clarke
Best small business display: The Ladybug Shop
Best large business display: The Majestic Family Store
If you would like to support Kaitlin or any of the other swimmers in the Super Swim Challenge, go to superswim.org.au/search and type in the name of the swimmer you wish to sponsor
