Free lunch tradition celebrates 10 years in Gloucester

The Free Christmas Lunch 2023 was a double celebration; not only did we celebrate Christmas, but we also celebrated 10 years of being able to give people a place to have a meal and enjoy the company of others on what can be a lonely time for some.
The Free Christmas Lunch started small and was held in the coffee shop known as June's Place for the first couple of years, but thanks to the generosity of the CWA we have had a home for the last eight years and I would like to express my gratitude to them for allowing me the use of the hall.
It is not only the CWA I am thankful to, but a lot of other organisations in the Gloucester area.
Such as the Rotary Club, Gloucester Environment Group, The Baptist Church, The Majestic Family Store, The Community Op Shop, Stroud Butchery, Avon Valley Meat and Quota and CWA for the puddings and custard donated every year, just to name a few.
...to give people a place to have a meal and enjoy the company of others on what can be a lonely time for some.- Event organiser, Vicki Harris
There have also been individual donations that have been generously given and accepted that are too numerous to name individually. Each year I am rendered speechless by the generosity of what is given to support the community.
A big thank you to the many volunteers that have helped over the last 10 years, whether it was helping set up the decorations and tables or helping on the day serving and cleaning up, each of you have been a big part of making this day a great one for all who attend.
As I said 2023 marked our tenth year and I was lucky to have Belle Mulder and Charles Woods on hand to cut the cake, which was kindly made and donated by Gemma Harris.
Belle was with me at the start as a volunteer and Charles who attended one of the first lunches. Thank you very much for being able to celebrate on the day.
As well as the cake cutting, the luncheon was treated to some Christmas carols sung by Nathan Smith, thank you Nathan for spreading some joy.
So, once again a big thank you to everyone for being a part of the past 10 years and on to the next 10.
