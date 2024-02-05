What is VIEW Club all about? Setting the record straight

WHAT is VIEW?
Do your friends, acquaintances, work colleagues ask this question of you?
Do they ask is it some sort of camera club?
Do they wonder why you are a member?
Well, now is the time to set the record straight.
VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) is a leading national volunteer organisation, providing the opportunity for women from all walks of life to meet regularly, establish lasting friendships and help disadvantaged Australian children through supporting the work of children's charity, The Smith Family.
There are about 300 VIEW Clubs around Australia open to women of all ages. Together VIEW Clubs sponsor more than 1680 disadvantaged students through the Learning for Life program.
Gloucester VIEW Club was formed in 1989 and is currently supporting four Learning for Life students.
With about 40 members, the club holds a monthly luncheon with varied and differing activities, such as interesting guest speakers, fashion parades, Anzac commemorations, and celebrations of Christmas and the Club's birthday among others.
Members also visit other VIEW Clubs and, in turn, members of those clubs sometimes join with Gloucester club.
Meeting day is the third Tuesday of the month, February to December inclusive, with an 111am meet for 11:30am start. Venue is Gloucester Country Club.
Visitors, guests and new members are always welcome, however, for catering purposes, please contact Pat on 0488 430 002 prior to the meeting.
Gloucester VIEW Club's year is commencing on Tuesday, February 20 and members are looking forward to an interesting year with fun and friendship aplenty when they "lunch with a purpose".
