Ryan off to state sprint series finals in Sydney

This weekend will see Gloucester Pool play host to the Gloucester Thunderbolts Annual Development Swimming Carnival.
To be held on Saturday, February 10, the event is set to draw 110 swimmers representing 15 different clubs, travelling from as far afield as Newcastle, Port Macquarie, and Cessnock.
The Thunderbolts will have 30 swimmers representing the club on the day, which, according to Thunderbolts club president Jodie House, is shaping up to be a major carnival.
"It should be a good weekend. Fingers crossed that it's not too hot or we don't get rain," Jodie said.
In other news for the club, swimmers from the Thunderbolts made a strong showing at the Speedo Sprint Series event on weekend at Taree, with one swimmer qualifying for the finals to be held at the Homebush Olympic Park.
The Speedo series is open to boys and girls aged 8-13 years, and includes 50 metres events for freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly.
The regional heats were held at the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre on Saturday, February 3, with six swimmers from the Thunderbolts club making the journey to Taree.
The group consisted of Olivia Wade, Emilia Gruisinga, Ryan Stanton, and Sage, Nikita and Clancie Partridge.
They were very happy with their results, and very pleased that Ryan's made it through to the finals.- Gloucester Thunderbolts Swimming Club president, Jodie House
By finishing second in both the 50 metre freestyle and breaststroke events, Ryan Stanton qualified for the finals to be held at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre on Saturday, March 2.
All in all it finished up for a good day in the pool for the Gloucester swimmers.
"They were very happy with their results, and very pleased that Ryan's made it through to the finals," Jodie said.
"It's very exciting for him. That will be his first time swimming at Homebush."
Another standout performance was that of Clancie Partridge, with the 7-year-old making a clean sweep of the 25 metre events, finishing first in the butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle races.
Swimming North Coast Speedo Sprints held at Taree and Casino were described as an outstanding success, with 340 swimmers competing at the two venues, 170 at Taree.
Four swimmers from Taree qualified for the state finals.
Taree swimmers will also feature strongly at this Saturday's Gloucester carnival.
