Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

NAIDOC week event funding opportunities open

By Staff Reporters
February 7 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MidCoast Council is offering NAIDOC planning committees across the region up to $4000.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.