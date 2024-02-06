'Vocation' exhibition lets working artists display creative possibilities

Throughout February, Gloucester Gallery will be providing a view of possibilities for emerging artists when it presents its collaborative exhibition titled, Vocation.
Vocation aims to inspire creative careers through its display of art produced by professionals working in visual art and media industries.
According to event organiser and one of the show's contributing artists, Gemma Stylz, the exhibition is reaching out to a wider audience than the average art exhibition, seeking to bring a younger demographic along for the ride.
"There seemed to be a bit of a lack of opportunity for people who are in the younger age bracket for publicising their own work, so I just wanted to to demonstrate that there's all these creative possibilities," Gemma said.
The exhibition features the work of local creatives James Pearson, Shelley Kurtz, Leigh Hooker, Gemma Stylz, Linda Titow and debut author Alex Miesch.
It will cover a broad spectrum of mediums, including digital illustration, decorative art, graphic design, generative art, storyboarding, and custom tattoo design.
We've got all these new tools becoming available and new ways to share them.- Artist and event organiser, Gemma Stylz
With the art world being far from immune to emerging technologies, for artists living away from major metropolitan centres isolation is becoming less prohibitive.
All of which is promising for an emerging generation of artists looking to make their mark on the world in the digital landscape, or simply using the technology available to reach a broader audience for traditional mediums.
"We've got all these new tools becoming available and new ways to share them," Gemma said.
"But where we're based, I think we've got to also stick with the established roots as well.
"It's awesome because we're right in between; we've got the digital and the analogue kind of procedures."
The show's official opening will be held on Saturday, February 10 from noon and will include a live DJ set by Dougie Stylz.
Vocation will be on display until February 25 at Gloucester Gallery.
