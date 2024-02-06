Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
'Vocation' exhibition lets working artists display creative possibilities

RK
By Rick Kernick
February 6 2024 - 6:00pm
Throughout February, Gloucester Gallery will be providing a view of possibilities for emerging artists when it presents its collaborative exhibition titled, Vocation.

