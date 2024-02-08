Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Public invited to have a say on Crown land management

By Staff Reporters
February 8 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Crown land managers, community groups, Local Aboriginal Land Councils, native title groups, tenure holders, and members of the public are invited to have their say on a review of the legislation that governs the management and use of Crown land across the state.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.